COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is investigating a burglary at a fraternity house last Saturday morning.

The police report states that an unknown male suspect pulled up at the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house on E. 5th Ave. close to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday in a black SUV.

The suspect is reported to have kicked open the door and sprayed food items in the house with a fire extinguisher. He then proceeded to go to the basement for a prolonged period of time, according to police.

Police state that when the suspect left, he struck a fraternity’s member’s vehicle while backing out of the driveaway.

This incident remains under investigation by Columbus Police.