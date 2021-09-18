CPD: Bullet meant for teen hits mom in the head

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a bullet intended to hit a 17-year old missed its target and hit his mother instead.

The two were in a car at the 1400 block of E. 23rd Ave. on Friday just before midnight when someone fired shots at the vehicle. Officers say she the 36-year old woman was struck in the right side of her head, as well as in her right hand.

She was transported to Grant Hospital in critical condition but was upgraded to stable.

The woman’s 17-year old son was not struck, according to police, but is believed to have been the intended target.

Anyone with suspect information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4323 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).