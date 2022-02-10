COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police officers seized a semi-automatic pistol and two magazines from a 15-year-old Briggs High School student who brought the weapons to class Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the school located at 2555 Briggs Road on the city’s southwest side after receiving reports of an altercation between school security staff and the student, who allegedly bragged about having a handgun in his backpack, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

While school security personnel tried to search the student’s backpack, he reportedly failed to cooperate, prompting school officials to call Columbus police.

Officers recovered a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol, eight live .45-caliber rounds of ammunition in the gun’s magazine and a second magazine loaded with nineteen live rounds of .40 caliber-ammunition, the Columbus Division of Police said.

The juvenile suspect was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and conveying a firearm in the school safety zone.