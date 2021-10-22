COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested and charged 32-year-old Brandon Lee Smith with murder in connection with a shooting that killed a man in September.

A warrant had been issued for Smith shortly after the homicide on the 2100 block of Haviland Dr. Officials say a Columbus police SWAT team took took Smith into custody this week on the 1800 block of N. 4th St.

Police believe Smith shot Donnie R. Ferguson, 43, who was found the night of Sept. 9 with multiple gunshot wounds. Ferguson was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Authorities believe an earlier confrontation between the two men may have led up to the shooting.