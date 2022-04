COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 87-year-old man is missing from his east Columbus residence, according to Columbus Police.

CPD state that Donald Wynkoop was last seen around 2:00am Tuesday morning and left his residence in a 2013 brown Buick LaCrosse displaying Ohio license plate BN97EW.

The release states he is 5’11”, weighing 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts can call Columbus Police at 614-645-4624