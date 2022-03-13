COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a stabbing where police say a 23-year old man suffered from an “extensive” wound in southwest Columbus.

CPD report that officers went to the 900 block of Galloway Road at approximately 8:27 p.m. on March 10 and located the victim.

The victim was reported by police to be suffering from an extensive stab wound to his abdomen and was taken to a local area hospital in critical condition.

Police say that he was later upgraded to stable condition and that the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.