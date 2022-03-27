COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times Friday morning in east Columbus and police are investigating.

According to Columbus Police, officers went to the 2000 block of Lake Club Dr. just before 12:00 pm on March 25 and found a man with multiple lower body gunshot wounds.

Officers were told by the victim that he was visiting a friend in a parking lot before an unknown male suspect in a mask ordered him out of his vehicle at gunpoint, says police.

Police state that the victim explained he was shot multiple times after getting out of the vehicle. The 18-year-old was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, per CPD.

CPD report that the suspect fled the scene in a dark gray vehicle and ask that anyone with information on this shooting call Columbus Police at 614-645-4011.