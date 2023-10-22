COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspended Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at a woman’s head during a fight Saturday, according to court records.

Nathaniel Wolfe, 26, is facing aggravated menacing and assault charges, both first-degree misdemeanors.

Wolfe has been relieved of duty from the sheriff’s office pending the outcome of the criminal case and an internal investigation, the sheriff’s office said Saturday.

Court records state that Columbus police responded to a home on the west side of Columbus early Saturday morning, where they spoke to the victim.

The victim told police she was involved in a fight with another woman when Wolfe allegedly got out of a car that was parked in front of the house. Wolfe allegedly punched the victim in the face, pulled a handgun from his waistband, racked a round into the gun’s chamber, and placed the gun against the victim’s head.

Wolfe and the second woman ran back to the car, leaving the scene before police arrived, according to court records.

Wolfe was arrested without incident Saturday morning when he arrived to work at Jackson Pike Correctional Center, the sheriff’s office said. Wolfe was then arraigned on charges and released on his own recognizance. Conditions of his release include no alcohol or drug consumption, no firearms, pre-trial supervision, and he must not contact the victim.