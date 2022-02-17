COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A residence known as a drug house near an East Side elementary school has been boarded up.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said Thursday that the residence, in the 2990 block of East 6th Avenue, has a “history of narcotics sales and use, violence and dangerous code violations,” according to a news release.

The property is near churches and a grocery story, and blocks from East Columbus Elementary.

Court filings show Columbus police responded to the residence 56 times in the past year for incidents related to drug activity, overdoses and domestic violence. Code violations included trash and debris in the yard, broken windows and unsanitary living conditions.

Klein’s office also announced shutting down a house in the Linden neighborhood on Friday.