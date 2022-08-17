COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man arrested earlier this year for allegedly stabbing a teller at a north Columbus bank won’t stand trial any time soon.

Danilo Nangkeang Nkematiah, 18, was ruled not competent to stand trial and will be sent for treatment at Twin Valley Behavioral Health for at least one year.

Danilo Nkematiah

According to the court filing in the case, “there is a substantial probability that the defendant will become competent to stand trial within one year if the defendant is provided with a course of treatment.”

Nkematiah is accused of entering a PNC bank on Jan. 11, 2022, on the 1800 block of East Dublin Granville Road just after 11 a.m. Police said he jumped over the counter and allegedly stabbed a 30-year-old bank teller in the abdomen.

Nkematiah allegedly then cut and stabbed a 34-year-old man in the left arm and chest as the man was attempting to help the first victim.

Police said Nkematiah knocked down a 66-year-old customer as he tried to flee the bank, then demanded the customer’s money and swung the knife at him. The customer tried to block the knife with his hand, suffering a cut.

Nkematiah allegedly told police his intention was to rob the bank.

Nkematiah will be reexamined throughout his time in treatment, and if he is found incompetent at the end of the one-year period, his treatment will continue.

Nkematiah has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, four counts of robbery, and two counts of felonious assault.