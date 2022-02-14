COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s Valentine’s Day and several Franklin County couples cemented their love for each other by saying, “I do.”

Some of those couples showed up at the Municipal Court House in full wedding attire, while others took a more laid-back and casual approach.

One of those couples was Destiny and Alex Tanner, who said there’s no better day than Valentine’s Day to get married.

“We thought, ‘Might as well,’ since it’s the symbol of love,” Alex Tanner said. “We might as well do it today.”

The Tanners have one daughter together and a baby on the way.

The record for the most wedding ceremonies in one day at the courthouse is 75. They saw about half that amount Monday.