COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While many Columbus Crew season ticket holders are now breathing a sigh of relief, some are sharing how disappointing the last few days have been.

For one couple, the soccer club was a way they formed their relationship. After dozens of games together, they got engaged right outside of the gates at the Crew stadium.

The Crew has always been a part of their relationship and when they heard the team was going to the finals, they were ecstatic. That quickly turned to disappointment when they joined the many season ticket holders who couldn’t get their hands on tickets.

“I used to go to games when they were at the old, when they were at Ohio Stadium in the beginning, before the first stadium opened and we actually met about three years ago, shortly after she had moved to Ohio, and together just fell in love with the Crew,” Crew season ticket holder Ed Francis said.

For them, was a no-brainer; they had to see the final.

“Having season tickets, we thought, ‘Yeah, we’re definitely in,’ already paying not only for this year but already paying ahead into 2024,” Ed Francis said. “We thought, ‘There’s no way that we’re going to get the short end of the stick here.’”

That wasn’t the case and they watched as the price of tickets went up in the secondary market after a pre-sale code was leaked. The couple was crushed.

“We couldn’t imagine not being there for that,” Crew season ticket holder Shannon Francis said. “It doesn’t happen that often.”

However, that all turned around when those unauthorized tickets were canceled.

“I feel even more appreciative to be able to go,” Shannon Francis said.

“In 2017, it was the Columbus Crew supporters who had saved the Crew and kept them in Columbus,” Ed Francis said. “And now here we are, six years later, and it’s the Crew as an organization helping to support their supporters by talking with Major League Soccer, fixing an obvious mistake and an obvious blunder, and doing what’s right by their fans.”

Saturday’s title game against Los Angeles FC kicks off Saturday at 4:10 p.m. at Lower.com Field.