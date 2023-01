COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and woman who are facing felony theft charges for stealing credit cards at Easton Town Center.

The suspects were in a clothing store at Easton Town Center when the male went behind the counter and stole a wallet from the victim’s purse.

The Columbus Property Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information regarding the theft to contact 614-645-2077 or by emailing tbond@columbuspolice.org.