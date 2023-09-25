COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A three-time Grammy Award-winning singer has added new tour dates, including a visit to Columbus next Spring.

Among 12 new tour dates announced, Columbus will host Tim McGraw at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, March 23 as part of his “Standing Room Only Tour,” which is set to begin on March 14.

McGraw boasts 69 Top 10 singles and holds the Mediabase record for the most weeks, 73, with songs atop the charts at No. 1. He also has the second most Number 1 albums in the United States. McGraw’s Standing Room Only album was released on Aug. 25 and its title song ranks in the top 10 at Country Radio.

In August, he was honored with the Academy of Country Music Icon Award at the ACM Honors. The Nashville Songwriters Association International will honor McGraw this week with the President’s Keystone Award, in recognition of his significant contributions to the country music industry.

McGraw will be joined by 2022 ACM Female Artist of the Year and 2021 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Carly Pearce, for the entire tour. Other area tour locations include Indianapolis on April 18, Pittsburgh on April 27, Charleston, W.Va. on May 18, Toledo on May 30 and Lexington, Ky. on June 15.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 29 at noon. For more information visit Tim McGraw’s website.