Countdown to Pelotonia is underway

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The countdown is on for one of the biggest fundraisers for cancer research in the country.

Pelotonia kicks off in just a few weeks. Cyclists are getting ready for the big ride and for those who haven’t signed up, there’s still some time.

Pelotonia President Joe Apgar says last year was hard, with the event going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The community rallied,” Apgar said. “We sort of put the challenge out to the community to tell us what your version of Pelotonia is.”

Last year’s event raised almost $11 million, even with the changes.

“I think for a virtual event, it was one of the biggest events in the country,” he said.

Apgar said that’s why this year’s modifications, such as one-way signage, masking up in shuttle busses, and having additional routes, don’t have him concerned. He said people also have one more thing to look forward to.

“Typically, we do sort of a street festival and a short program,” Apgar said. “This year, we’re actually moving the entire opening ceremony to Lower.com field.”

So far, the fundraiser is going well, Apgar said. Pelotonia is hoping to get more than 6,000 riders this time around.

Overall, Pelotonia has raised more than $217 million for cancer research

To sign up, visit https://pelotonia.org/.