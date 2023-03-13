COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Council introduced changes to a proposed ordinance about mobile food vendor hours in the Short North.

The proposal now states food vendors would be allowed to serve until 2:30 a.m. and must be off the streets by 3 a.m. Council’s original proposal had sales ending at 2 a.m., which sparked controversy from business owners and community members.

Council members said the compromise comes after several community meetings where business owners claimed the late-night hours are their livelihoods.

Police and city leaders said the changes are about safety in the Short North.

Council member Emmanuel Remy said this is one of many things they believe will help prevent crime.

“It’s a collaborative effort that we need to do to reduce crime anywhere in the city and so this is just one small piece of that,” he said. “We hope that every little step that we take grows into something bigger.”

If passed, the ordinance will go into effect on May 1. Even if passed, council may revisit the ordinance after the summer season.

After a first reading of the ordinance at Monday’s council meeting, it is expected to be placed on next week’s agenda for a vote.

Remy said the council is also committed to bringing back a mobile food vending advisory board to contribute to future policies.