COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The average gas price in Columbus is closing in on $3 per gallon after another significant decline for a fourth-consecutive week.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations, the price for a gallon of gasoline dropped by 16.1 cents per gallon last week, to $3.11 per gallon. The most recent fall in prices makes it a four-week total drop of 53.3 cents per gallon.

The current price is 53.7 cents less expensive than a month ago, and 70.3 cents lower than this time from one year ago. Nationally, gas prices also decreased by 11.3 cents to $3.55 a gallon.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.59 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.59, a difference of $1 per gallon. Prices could continue to fall even further, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“For now, the national average is likely to soon fall to its lowest level in six months,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I believe the national average still has some 15-35 cents of declining to do the way things stand now.”