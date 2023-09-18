COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gasoline prices in Columbus continue to fluctuate due to refinery challenges in the western portion of the county, causing a rise in cost last week.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations, the price for a gallon of gasoline rose by 10.6 cents per gallon, to $3.64 per gallon. That price is 2.5 cents more expensive than a month ago, and 30.7 cents higher than this time from one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas prices also increased by 4.6 cents to $3.83 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices should start to drop soon, heading into the fall season, unless refinery issues continue.

“With the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline now upon us in nearly every state, we should see prices eventually cooling back off, but if refinery issues continue to develop or linger, especially now that we’re entering maintenance season with less availably capacity online, the expected decline could certainly be offset.”

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was still priced at $2.99 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.79, a difference of 80 cents per gallon.