COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) is bracing for major delays and reroutes during a city-wide half marathon Friday and Saturday.

In a news release Tuesday, COTA warned bus riders of significant delays and the closure of hundreds of transit stops this weekend as thousands of runners are set to participate in the Ohio Health Capital City Half and Quarter Marathon beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The race, which will impact the Downtown, Arena District, German Village, Victorian Village, and Ohio State University campus areas, is expected to trigger reroutes of bus lines from 5 p.m. Friday to Saturday afternoon, COTA said.

For more detailed information about the reroutes, visit COTA’s website. Below is a list of the affected bus lines:

Friday

Road closures will begin around 5 p.m., and the following lines are expected to be impacted: 1, 2, 8, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 102, CMAX and AirConnect.

Saturday morning

Reroutes will impact all lines in downtown Columbus, including the following: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 22, 31, 102, CMAX and AirConnect.

Saturday midday and early afternoon

The following lines are expected to be impacted by reroutes: 5 and 8.