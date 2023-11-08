COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — To honor those who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces, COTA is waiving fares for veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day.

Those fares will be waived for all active and retired military personnel on Nov. 10 and 11.

For those wanting to receive those benefits, customers who are veterans can provide their military-issued ID to the COTA transit operator. Patrons can also wear a veterans hat, any military clothing or say they identify as a veteran or are currently in the military.

Fares will be waived on COTA’s fixed-route buses, Mainstream ADA service and COTA/Plus in Grove City, Westerville and South Columbus.

COTA also noted that veterans are able to receive a 50% discount on everyday fares.

To apply for the veteran discount, customers can apply at the COTA Customer Experience Center at 33 N. High St.

You can also call COTA’s customer service center to plan a trip at 614-228-1776. The call center will be open for customers on Veteran’s Day from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.