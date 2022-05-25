COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) will operate holiday service Memorial Day, meaning transit lines will run their Sunday schedules.

Customers can view Sunday timetables at COTA.com or on the Transit app. COTA//Plus will only operate South Columbus and Northeast zones on Memorial Day, with COTA Mainstream also operating Sunday hours.

COTA Customer Care can be reached at 614-228-1776 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, while the COTA Customer Experience Center will be closed.