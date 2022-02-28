COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) announced it will launch a six-month pilot program on March 1 to extend transit discounts to individuals who receive public income assistance.

The “COTA Income Assistance Program” will provide a 50% discount to people to “improve transit fare equity.” To qualify, you must be participating in a countrywide program for income assistance.

Those six programs include:

SNAP food assistance

Publicly funded childcare

Ohio Works First cash assistance

Prevention, Retention, and Contingency emergency assistance

Medicaid

Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF)

“COTA’s Income Assistance Program pilot is an important expansion of our commitment to providing equitable access to our customers who need it most,” said COTA Chief Financial Officer Angel Mumma.

Mumma added, “We’re excited to implement this program utilizing our new digital fare payment system, which allows for fare capping so all customers are offered the best fare rate for their trips.”

Individuals who are eligible can apply starting March 1 at COTA’s Customer Experience Center at 33 N. High St. Those who apply will need verification from a qualifying agency to receive discounted fares.

Those who will receive discounts will have their fares capped at $2.25 per day and $31 per month.

In addition to March 1’s application pop-up at N. High St., COTA will have six more pop-up locations throughout March to help those who apply.

COTA Income Assistance Pop-Up Location Schedule

MARCH 3 (11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) – Hilltop Branch of Columbus Metro Library – 511 S. Hague Ave.

(11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) – Hilltop Branch of Columbus Metro Library – 511 S. Hague Ave. MARCH 4 (11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) – Whitehall Branch of Columbus Metro Library – 4445 E. Broad St.

(11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) – Whitehall Branch of Columbus Metro Library – 4445 E. Broad St. MARCH 7 (11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) – Parsons Branch of Columbus Metro Library – 1113 Parsons Ave.

(11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) – Parsons Branch of Columbus Metro Library – 1113 Parsons Ave. MARCH 9 (11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) – Northern Lights Branch of Columbus Metro Library – 4093 Cleveland Ave.

(11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) – Northern Lights Branch of Columbus Metro Library – 4093 Cleveland Ave. MARCH 19 (10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) – YMCA Van Buren Shelter – 595 Van Buren Drive

(10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) – YMCA Van Buren Shelter – 595 Van Buren Drive MARCH 23 (9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) – Our Lady of Guadalupe Center – 409 Industry Drive

For more information on the program, click here.