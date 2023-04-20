COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Transit Authority is set to host their largest hiring event ever on April 26.

According to the release, COTA is looking to fill more than 100 transit operator positions. Those who attend the company’s Spring Hiring Event will be able to learn about operator careers within COTA. This will include one-on-one conversations with transit operators who are already employed with the company. Attendees will also be able to sit in a COTA bus and learn about the benefits of the career.

The hiring process will start with onsite interviews and those who are qualified will receive a job offer at the event. The release states that food and snacks will be provided at no cost to those applying for the positions.

The two hiring sessions will be held on April 26 at 1333 Fields Ave. in Columbus from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For those who are interested, you can register for the event here.