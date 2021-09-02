COTA to announce latest service change on Labor Day

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is launching its latest service change on Monday, Sept. 6.

According to a release, COTA says it makes improvements to its service three times a year: on the first Monday of January, May and September. Improvements include schedule adjustments to improve travel times, new and modified service, and construction-related route changes.

Scheduling adjustments are being made to the following transit lines:

  • 1 Kenny/Livingston
  • 2 E. Main/N. High

Alignment adjustments will be made for the following lines:

  • 1 Kenny/Livingston
  • 4 Indianola/Lockbourne
  • 5 W. 5th Ave./Refugee
  • 8 Karl/S. High/Parsons
  • 9 W. Mound/Brentnell
  • 51 Reynoldsburg

Additional service will be added to the following rush hour lines:

  • 13 Arlington/ 1st Ave
  • 42 Sharon Woods
  • 44 Easton
  • 45 New Albany
  • 46 Gahanna
  • 74 Smoky Row

Additionally, COTA says daily service for Zoo Bus will conclude on Labor Day, Sept. 6. Beginning Sept. 10, the service will run only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31 and then will end for the
year.

For more information on the service changes, visit COTA.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Gallery Hop bounces back, adds game of 'art passports' in Columbus

Six injured after three-vehicle crash in Prairie Township

Victim in critical condition after shooting in west Columbus

Ohio rescue team continues offering aid after Ida

Columbus Police, Ohio State team up to fight crime in University District

More Local News