COTA to announce latest service change on Labor Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is launching its latest service change on Monday, Sept. 6.

According to a release, COTA says it makes improvements to its service three times a year: on the first Monday of January, May and September. Improvements include schedule adjustments to improve travel times, new and modified service, and construction-related route changes.

Scheduling adjustments are being made to the following transit lines:

1 Kenny/Livingston

2 E. Main/N. High

Alignment adjustments will be made for the following lines:

1 Kenny/Livingston

4 Indianola/Lockbourne

5 W. 5th Ave./Refugee

8 Karl/S. High/Parsons

9 W. Mound/Brentnell

51 Reynoldsburg

Additional service will be added to the following rush hour lines:

13 Arlington/ 1st Ave

42 Sharon Woods

44 Easton

45 New Albany

46 Gahanna

74 Smoky Row

Additionally, COTA says daily service for Zoo Bus will conclude on Labor Day, Sept. 6. Beginning Sept. 10, the service will run only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31 and then will end for the

year.

For more information on the service changes, visit COTA.com.