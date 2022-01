COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — COTA says transit fares for Monday will be suspended due to the Level 2 snow emergency in Franklin County.

“Fares are suspended to encourage customers to use COTA instead of driving in these conditions and it also helps speed up the boarding process so buses can stay on schedule,” a spokesperson with COTA stated in a release.

COTA encourages riders to get to their transit stop early and stay back from the curb to allow buses room to make a safe stop.