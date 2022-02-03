COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — COTA is suspending fares Thursday due to the snow emergency level declared in Franklin County.

COTA’s policy is to suspend fares whenever a level 2 or level 3 snow emergency has been declared. Franklin County is currently under a level 2 snow emergency.

“COTA offers this community service to encourage those who must travel to take public transit instead of their personal vehicles; this will reduce traffic accidents in difficult driving conditions and assist the efforts of countywide snow removal and salting,” COTA stated in a release.

COTA is also warning customers to expect significant delays Thursday and Friday due to potentially dangerous road conditions posed by the winter storm and anticipated workforce availability due to the weather.

Customers are urged to take the following precautions:

Dress warmly and wear brightly colored clothing to be spotted at transit stops.

Call COTA’s Customer Care Center at (614) 228-1776 to find out when the next bus will arrive at your stop.

Allow for extra time to get to your destination. Try to avoid travel that requires connections between multiple lines. That could result in longer wait times.

Be careful and watch your step. Watch for icy sidewalks and streets. NEVER run toward a bus at a transit stop.

Regularly check COTA social media, the Transit App or visit COTA.com to check out the latest delays.

The no-fare policy will be in effect for the remainder of the day once a Level 2 or Level 3 snow

emergency is declared.