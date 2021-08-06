COTA plans reroutes as roads close for Pelotonia

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is rerouting buses in preparation for Pelotonia bicyclists to make their way through Columbus on Friday and Saturday.

Several Columbus streets are being closed as thousands of bicyclists pedal through the city to raise money for cancer research.

According to COTA:

  • Friday August 6, COTA lines 71, 72, 73 and the Zoo Bus will have rerouted stops beginning in the evening.
  • Saturday, August 7, COTA lines 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 22, 24,102, CMAS, and Zoo Bus will be rerouted beginning at 6:30 a.m. and running through the early afternoon.

More information on the reroutes can be answered at COTA Customer Service at 614-228-1776, or on the COTA website.

