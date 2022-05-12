COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is alerting passengers to a series of delays and reroutes during the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

As thousands are set to participate in the 3.1-mile race to end breast cancer on Saturday, COTA announced in a press release that several bus lines will be rerouted in the downtown Columbus area on Friday and Saturday. COTA said passengers should expect significant delays until around noon on Saturday, and many transit lines will close on North and South High, Rich, Town, West Broad and Long Streets, and Nationwide Boulevard.

For more detailed information about the reroutes, visit COTA’s website. View a map of the race:

Below is a list of the affected bus lines:

Friday evening

The following lines are expected to be impacted: 71, 72 and 73.

Saturday morning

Reroutes are planned beginning around 8 a.m., and the following lines are expected to be impacted: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 102, CMAX and Zoo Bus.