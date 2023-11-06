COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Transit Authority will be offering free fares on Election Day to give people easier access to polling locations.

On Nov. 7, voters can use COTA buses at no cost to help improve voters’ access to polling locations throughout the city. According to a COTA news release, there will be no fares for the entire service day, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., on all COTA fixed-route buses, COTA Mainstream, Mainstream On-Demand and COTA/Plus.

COTA said voters can plan their trip at COTA.com or by using the Transit app on their smartphone. Customers can also get help planning their trip by calling COTA Customer Care at (614) 228- 1776. Call Center hours are from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.