COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) has unanimously approved making the COTA Income Assistance Program a permanent benefit for qualifying customers.

The Income Assistance Pilot Program was launched in March to extend eligibility for transit discounts to people who receive public income assistance.

The program gives a 50% discount for customers who participate in one of the following seven Franklin County programs:

SNAP food assistance

Publicly funded childcare

Ohio Works First cash assistance

Prevention, Retention, and Contingency emergency assistance

Medicaid

Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF)

WIC

Riders who receive the income assistance will have their fares capped at $2.25 a day and $31 a month.

Anyone who would like to apply for discounted fares can do so at COTA’s Customer Experience Center on 33 North High Street.

Riders will receive their discounted fare by using the account-based digital payment system, which uses the Transit app or COTA Smartcards.