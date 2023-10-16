COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the final time this year, the Central Ohio Transit Authority’s African American Employee Resource Group is hosting its food distribution event October 18 at 3 p.m.

The COTA Produce Stand will be in Linden at the COTA Northern Lights Park and Ride on Cleveland Avenue. The Mid-Ohio Food Collective will be providing fresh fruits and vegetables for families in need.

The produce will be packed and given out by COTA’s BELIEVE Team. COTA’s BELIEVE stands for Black Employees Leading In Inclusion, Excellence, Vision and Education. The group is led by COTA employees who are wanting to help the community.

This is the seventh food distribution event for COTA this year where the group will give out over 8,000 pounds of food. The produce will be available for pick-up on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Additional dates for food distribution will be announced in early 2024.