COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is updating its transit plan, and it wants to know what riders think should change.

Throughout mid-April, COTA will host a series of virtual and in-person public meetings about updates to its short-range plan, a five-year guide to help prioritize transit investments and allocating local, state and federal funds. In-person meetings will take place across COTA’s service area as COTA seeks feedback from stakeholders, including employers and COTA customers.

In-person meetings

April 10: South Columbus

6-7 p.m., Columbus Metropolitan Library Driving Park Branch, 1422 E. Livingston Ave.

April 11: Whitehall, East Columbus

6-7:30 p.m., Columbus Metropolitan Library Whitehall Branch, 4445 E. Broad St.

April 13: Downtown Columbus

6-7 p.m., COTA headquarters, 33 N. High St. (hybrid meeting)

April 18: Downtown and North Columbus

12-1 p.m., COTA Headquarters, 33 N. High St. (hybrid meeting)

6-7:30 p.m., Columbus Metropolitan Library Karl Road Branch, 5590 Karl Road

April 19: West Columbus, Hilltop, Franklinton

6-7:30 p.m., Columbus Metropolitan Library Hilltop Branch, 511 Hague Ave.

Virtual meetings

April 11: 12-1 p.m.

12-1 p.m. April 13: 12-1 p.m.

12-1 p.m. April 17: 8-9 a.m. and 12-1 p.m.

8-9 a.m. and 12-1 p.m. April 19: 12-1 p.m.

12-1 p.m. April 20: 12-1 p.m.

You can find out how to register for virtual meetings here.