COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is updating its transit plan, and it wants to know what riders think should change.
Throughout mid-April, COTA will host a series of virtual and in-person public meetings about updates to its short-range plan, a five-year guide to help prioritize transit investments and allocating local, state and federal funds. In-person meetings will take place across COTA’s service area as COTA seeks feedback from stakeholders, including employers and COTA customers.
In-person meetings
April 10: South Columbus
- 6-7 p.m., Columbus Metropolitan Library Driving Park Branch, 1422 E. Livingston Ave.
April 11: Whitehall, East Columbus
- 6-7:30 p.m., Columbus Metropolitan Library Whitehall Branch, 4445 E. Broad St.
April 13: Downtown Columbus
- 6-7 p.m., COTA headquarters, 33 N. High St. (hybrid meeting)
April 18: Downtown and North Columbus
- 12-1 p.m., COTA Headquarters, 33 N. High St. (hybrid meeting)
- 6-7:30 p.m., Columbus Metropolitan Library Karl Road Branch, 5590 Karl Road
April 19: West Columbus, Hilltop, Franklinton
- 6-7:30 p.m., Columbus Metropolitan Library Hilltop Branch, 511 Hague Ave.
Virtual meetings
- April 11: 12-1 p.m.
- April 13: 12-1 p.m.
- April 17: 8-9 a.m. and 12-1 p.m.
- April 19: 12-1 p.m.
- April 20: 12-1 p.m.
You can find out how to register for virtual meetings here.