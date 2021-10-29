COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority says it will not charge fares on election day, Nov. 2, in a bid to encourage voters to get to their polling locations.

The free day applies to all COTA fixed-route buses, COTA Mainstream, Mainstream On-Demand, and COTA/Plus.

COTA says riders can plan the trip to their local polling location at COTA.com or by calling customer care at 614-228-1776 between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

Voters can check their polling locations on the Franklin County Board of Elections web site.