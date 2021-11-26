COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A one-of-a-kind Marvel exhibit opens at COSI, Friday.

“Marvel: The Universe of Super Heroes” will feature more than 300 original artifacts, including some of Marvel’s most iconic costumes, props, and original art.

This display, much which hasn’t been seen by the public before, will feature many of your favorite Marvel characters including Captain America, Black Panter, and Spider-Man.

Admission into the exhibit is $15 in addition to general admission into COSI. To reserve your tickets in advance and for more information, visit www.cosi.org.

The exhibit is scheduled to run Nov. 26 and will run through May 30, 2022.