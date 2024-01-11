COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Center of Science and Industry in Columbus has announced when the highly anticipated Titanic exhibit will be on view.

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition will open at COSI this winter on March, 9 and run through late summer, closing on Sept. 2, 2024, according to the website. The fascinating display includes more than 350 items recovered from the North Atlantic Ocean floor where the celebrated ship sank on April 15, 1912. Visitors will also be able to tour full-scale room re-creations, including the iconic grand staircase, for an immersive experience.

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition. Photo courtesy/COSI

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition. Photo courtesy/COSI

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition. Photo courtesy/COSI

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition. Photo courtesy/COSI

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition. Photo courtesy/COSI

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition. Photo courtesy/COSI

The presentation is designed to take guests on an emotional journey through life on the Titanic beginning with the receipt of a replica boarding pass which guides the “traveler” chronologically through the tragic voyage. COSI notes that the tour will allow people to, “walk her decks, peer into her cabins and meet her passengers and crew.”

The Titanic showcase first arrived in Columbus at COSI in 2005 and has become one of the most attended in history, being viewed by more than 25 million people worldwide.

To sign up for ticket information visit this link.