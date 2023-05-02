COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Grab your beakers and your goggles. It’s time for the COSI Science Festival. What better way to kick things off and highlight how cool science is than with a giant explosion.

With an audience of young science enthusiasts, Dr. Frederic Bertley, COSI President and CEO, led us in an awesome experiment, which you can see in the video player above.

“What [we] did is mixed liquid nitrogen, which is super cold, with really warm water with soap and you see that explosion, that was amazing,” said Dr. Bertley. “As you see by the great demonstration you did, it gets people excited. We had in the audience kids and adults of all ages and when you do something hands-on and interactive, they love it.”

The COSI Science Festival begins Wednesday with community events all over central Ohio including a community “Bio Blitz”, and Saturday, May 6, it’s the big Science Celebration at COSI from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for details and locations.