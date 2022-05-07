COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The annual Science Festival hosted by the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) officially wrapped up Saturday.

The weeklong COSI event included many different types of experiments and activities for people of all ages, including some that got a little messy.

Saturday’s event also featured several ‘celebrity’ guests including members of Storm Team 4. Meteorologist Liz McGiffin helped kick-off the celebration by participating in a colorful experiment making ‘elephant toothpaste’ explode high into the air.

“The COSI Science Festival is all branches of science from physics to zoology to biology and chemistry. We are all about it,” COSI spokesperson Kristy Williams said.

Williams said this is their first in-person festival since 2019.

“The COSI Science Festival is relatively new,” Williams said. “It kicked off in 2019, and we haven’t been able to do it for the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, we are so pumped because it is back in person, live in 2022.”

The goal of the COSI Science Festival was to show people the science around them each day.

Local leaders including Columbus Mayor, Andrew Ginther were in attendance for the event.

Ginther said Columbus is lucky to have COSI and be able to offer events like this and he hopes it will inspire future generations of STEM leaders.

“We want all these kids and adults but especially the kids to build an appreciation for science and hopefully many will go into science as a career,” said Lou Von Thaer, CEO & President of Batelle.

For more information on what experiments were done Saturday, see the video below.