COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From professional surfer to wildlife photographer to veterinarian, Barbie has done it all. Now some of those careers are on display at a brand-new, hands-on exhibit at COSI.

As fun as it is, there’s also a very important message.

“It’s really speaking to something important in humanity that we can all be anything want, especially girls,” said Dr. Fredric Bertley, COSI President and CEO. ” When you think about Barbie, it started in 1959. Barbie has had over 200 different career jobs in her 60-year history.”

“We know from a lot of educational data that by the time girls turn 5 years old, they start to already think they can’t do so many of the occupations up there and that’s one of the things about Barbie. It really showcases you can do whatever you want to do, and we highlight that in so many cool ways. And not just for girls, but also diverse backgrounds of girls,” said Dr. Bertley.

The exhibit is not just for girls, either. It appeals to all kids and adults, who remain a kid at heart.

“When we’re talking about this exhibit, yes, it’s got a girl focus but boys come in here and have just as much fun. This is the other important point, that yes, this is about Barbie, but boys need to know if the girls can grow up and do anything, and boys need to know that they can do anything as well,” said Dr. Bertley.

The Barbie exhibit opens on October 4, the same day COSI reopens after being closed for a month. The exhibit is included in the price of admission.