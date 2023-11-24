COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time, the Center of Science and Industry is decking the halls.

COSI is getting in on the holiday spirit with Season of Celebrations. The brand new experience, which opened Friday, has transformed the museum into a winter wonderland. From a grand, 40-foot tree to an entire gallery full of trees, the celebration is underway.

“We went all out,” Frederic Bertley, COSI president and CEO, said. “We have over 50 trees, holiday trees, where different community partners, for-profit and nonprofit, have decorated with their own style.”

You’ll also find trees along the way to match each exhibit, like a bright pink tree celebrating Barbie.

“We really tried to be comprehensive an inclusive in the festive celebrations,” Bertley said.

And in years to come, the folks at COSI plan on getting community feedback to make the display even more inclusive.

Season of Celebrations is included with COSI general admission and runs through Jan. 7, 2024.