COSI launches new animation exhibit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – If you’re looking for something fun to do around Columbus, COSI has launched a new exhibit for adults and children to see.

The temporary exhibit is called The Animation Academy.

A COSI spokesperson said visitors do not have to wear a mask, but there will be hand sanitizer around each corner to help keep people healthy. However, those who haven’t been fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask.

“Science is everywhere and science if for everyone,” said Josh Sarver, vice president of experiences at COSI. “Young and old can come and see what they remember from their childhood and see the science behind what goes into an animated series.”

The animation exhibit will run through Labor Day.