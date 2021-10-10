COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The death of a woman whose dismembered body parts were found during a drug bust in southeast Columbus late last month has been ruled a homicide by the Franklin County coroner’s office.

Columbus police announced the coroner’s findings Sunday.

On Sept. 29, officers responded to the 1800 block of Bashan Drive to assist the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with executing a search warrant.

During the search, sheriff’s deputies found the remains of a woman later identified as Allyson Lorenz, 32.

This is the 166th homicide in Columbus for 2021.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Columbus police homicide unit at 614-645-4730.