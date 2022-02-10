COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While police continue to investigate, a coroner’s report is shedding more light on the death of a local Somali community leader.

According to a report from Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz’s office, Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam died after being shot multiple times.

Adam was originally reported missing Dec. 22 and his body was found inside a van off Joyce and Windsor avenues Dec. 24. Police have ruled his death a homicide.

Adam’s death is leading to questions in the Islamic community over how and why such a prominent figure in their faith was killed, with some calling for more resources toward finding whoever was responsible.

The Ohio Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Ohio), along with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers have announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“He is not a statistic,” CAIR said in a media release. “Too often, the homicides of Black, immigrant men are overlooked, disregarded, forgotten. We refuse to let that happen here.”

Police have released video that shows a man driving the van in which Adam’s body was discovered. The driver of the van appears to be wearing a red bandana and white or latex gloves, said investigators.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers anonymously at 614-461-8477 or stopcrime.org.