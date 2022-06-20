COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Recreation and Parks department announced they will open cooling centers at seven community centers during this midweek heat wave in central Ohio.

The Department stated that all cooling centers and pools will have Columbus police present.

With temperatures set to be in the 90s throughout the week, cooling centers will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday at these seven centers:

Barnett

Beatty

Dodge (American Red Cross Site)

Douglas

Glenwood

Linden

Marion Franklin

Additionally, pools at Dodge, Driving Park, Glenwood, Lincoln, and Tuttle will have extended hours Tuesday through Thursday and three swim blocks: 11:00am-2:00pm, 2:30pm-4:30pm, and 5:00pm-8:00pm. To register, click here.

Along with the cooling centers and pools, spraygrounds at Blackburn, Linden, North Bank, and Scioto Southland will be open for extended hours on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.