COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The owner of a Columbus popsicle brand is expanding with a new venture: a cookie delivery service.

Warmly Cookies is now delivering four-packs of sea salt chocolate chip cookies to homes across central Ohio after food brand developer Cody Miller launched the service earlier this year. Miller also operates Rime Time Curiously Crafted Pops, sold at the Hilliard Center Street Market and across the city in the brand’s popsicle truck.

However, Miller’s new service comes with some caveats: Warmly only delivers once per week and Columbus-area residents need to be selected to receive his warm cookies.

Prospective customers must first join the waitlist by signing up with their full name, zip code, email and phone number. Then, Warmly selects different central Ohio zip codes each week to receive cookies and informs those who have been chosen via text.

Once selected, customers need to reply “yes” before receiving a “secret link” to purchase the freshly-baked warm cookies. Warmly then begins delivering the packages that evening beginning at 6 p.m.

The service is gaining popularity as several other cookie destinations have opened in the Columbus area, including Dirty Dough near Hilliard. The shop features an arsenal of gourmet cookies along with add-ons like ice cream. In addition, Winn Winn Café recently opened in Grandview, best known for its chewy chocolate chip cookies.

Join Warmly’s waitlist here and follow updates on the brand’s latest batch on Instagram here.