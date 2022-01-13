COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who won a pizza-naming contest has donated his prize to a shelter in Westerville.

Bernie Lockard, of Columbus, won Romeo’s Pizza’s “Nameless Pizza Contest” with his entry Mad Honey. Out of 45 entries, his was selected to be on the pizza shop’s next menu.

But Lockard decided to give his prize to Westerville Area Resource Ministry (WARM) which provides assistance to people in the area who are living at or below the federal poverty guidelines.

The donation of free pizza for a whole year will help those in need achieve normalcy and joy with a slice of pizza, Romeo’s said in an announcement about the prize.