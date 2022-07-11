COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three consumer advocacy organizations are calling for an independent investigation into AEP Ohio’s power outages last month.

The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, the Ohio Poverty Law Center, and Pro Seniors filed joint motions Monday with the state Public Utilities Commission.

The groups are demanding regulators hire an independent auditor and order public hearings to determine if AEP was negligent “and thereby owes consumers compensation for perishable food and other damages.”

AEP Ohio said it was forced to cut power to tens of thousands of customers to preserve critical equipment after a line of strong storms caused widespread damage.

The full complaint is below.