COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died after falling down a manhole near Rickenbacker Airport.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, a construction worker fell about 30 feet down a manhole Monday afternoon near a railyard in the 3300 block of Thoroughbred Drive. Witnesses reported that the man was working on a sewer line when he fell down the hole into heavily flowing water.

After he was pulled from hole, medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was identified as 34-year-old Terry L. Miller, of Amanda, Ohio.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Miller’s death. His body will be sent to Montgomery County for an autopsy.