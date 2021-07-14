Construction begins on new Gahanna library branch

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the new Gahanna branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

The branch, which closed June 19, has moved a portion of its collection to a temporary location at 310 Hamilton Road at the Hunter’s Ridge Shopping Center.

The new building is expected to reopen in 2022. The new two-story library will nearly double the size of the former building.

The former Gahanna branch opened in 1991 and was renovated in 1998 and was one of the system’s most heavily used branches.

The construction of the new building is part of phase II of the library system’s plan to rebuild or renovate 14 of its 23 locations. Also part of phase II is a new Karl Road branch, set to open this year, and a renovated Hilltop branch, also set to open this year.

The temporary location, which focuses on high-interest titles due to space limitations, is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.