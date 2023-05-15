COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The first visible signs of work on the $15 million dollar renovation of the Scioto Mile Fountain are up. Fencing is around the fountain and parts of the center of Bicentennial Park. NBC4 had previously reported the fountain will be closed this summer as the work takes place.

“My three-year-old, we bring her down here to burn energy, so not just a bummer for her, a bummer for us now because we have to find alternative ways to make it happen,” David James said.

James was at the park with his friend Terrance Seals on Monday. When they saw the fence, they weren’t sure what it was for and thought the work would be done by this summer.

“We’ll definitely make it work, but it does suck just because it’s kind of been like a staple to come down every summer,” James said.

Half of the $15 million dollars is coming from the private urban planning firm, the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation. The other $7.5 million dollars is coming from the city. Work is expected to be done by next summer.

“It’s a major project for the department and this is going to be an awesome fountain for the kids and families to come and enjoy here at Bicentennial Park,” said Dominique Shank, community relations chief for the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department.

“There were a lot of issues that needed to be addressed with the fountain and we hope that once the project is completed this will be a premier fountain in this premier park here at Bicentennial Park.”

Some of the work includes making more areas specifically for young kids, adding seating and more shaded areas, and putting in lighting elements that can be featured all year. With the price tag, James and Seals said they have big expectations.

“Hopefully when it gets back up open it’s bigger and better and we can have some more fun down here,” Seals said.

Due to the closure, Shank said the city is adding programming at Dorrian Green which is by COSI. Events and festivals will still be happening at Bicentennial Park, according to the recreation and parks department.