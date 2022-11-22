COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two crowd-favorite holiday exhibitions are returning to the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens this season.

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms are open at the conservatory running through the new year. The conservatory is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. daily, except for closures on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas.

Holiday Blooms vignettes are open for viewing in the daytime and evening, featuring hundreds of poinsettias and the 10-foot poinsettia tree. The exhibition is included in general admission.

The Holiday Blooms vignettes feature hundreds of poinsettias (Courtesy Photo/Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens).

The Paul Busse Garden Railway has also been revamped for the holiday season. The model trains travel across 1,000 feet of track through 51 botanical scenes made from all-natural plant materials. Elements include an enchanted tree hollow, two waterfalls, a bubbling brook, and plantings specific to each theme.

In addition, live entertainers will perform at the conservatory on select dates at 2 p.m. View the full performance schedule here.

Conservatory Aglow is open during the evening and requires special engagement admission. Guests make their way through the gardens decorated with themed light displays. This year’s exhibition features several new displays, including the light show in the rainbow tunnel, a disco dance party, and a musical light show in the Grand Mallway. Returning favorites include the ornament trees, the Whirly Tree, and a larger-than-life gingerbread house.

Conservatory Aglow transforms the gardens into a festive wonderland (Courtesy Photo/Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens).

The exhibition also expands into the indoors with paths of candlelight leading guests through the biomes and Chihuly installations.

Entertainers and musicians will also perform in the gardens on select evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. View the full performance schedule here.

The conservatory recommends guests, including members at all levels, reserve tickets to Conservatory Aglow to guarantee availability for their preferred date and time. General admission is available for $25, seniors for $22, children ages 3 to 12 for $15, and children 3 and under are free. Reserve tickets here.

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms are open at the conservatory through Jan. 8, 2023. View additional events at the conservatory here.